Londonmetric Property (LMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Londonmetric Property currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.48).

Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.39) on Monday. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 149.10 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Mark Stirling sold 209,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.45), for a total transaction of £393,688.92 ($512,816.10). Also, insider Suzanne Avery acquired 20,000 shares of Londonmetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £36,600 ($47,674.87).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management.

