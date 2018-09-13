LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon Sells 20,000 Shares

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $1,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,693.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in LogMeIn by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in LogMeIn by 10,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 143,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,034 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

