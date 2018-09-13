Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,563.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $89,563.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.02655287 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 586,341,957 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

