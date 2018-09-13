Lindsay (LNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay expects to achieve operating margin performance between 11% and 12% in fiscal 2020. The company’s results will be hurt by a tough agricultural market in North America. Lindsay’s irrigation revenues are highly dependent on the need for irrigated agricultural crop production, which, in turn, depends upon many factors, including commodity prices. Elevated costs, lower infrastructure spending and tariffs on steel prices remain major headwinds. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNN. TheStreet upgraded Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lindsay from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.79 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill Welsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $280,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 370,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

