Limbach (LMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LMB. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on Limbach and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.14. Limbach has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Limbach had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 165.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 227.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 113,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 169.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.