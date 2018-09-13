Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) PT Set at $300.00 by Argus

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given a $300.00 target price by Argus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $126.50 and a 52-week high of $261.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,718,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,501,826. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,545,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

