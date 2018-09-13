Lendingtree (TREE) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $240.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $205.45 and a 52-week high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $3,830,427.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,766,390.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gci Liberty, Inc. acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,077,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,752 shares of company stock worth $31,040,335. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lendingtree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lendingtree by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lendingtree by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Lendingtree by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

