Legal & General Group Plc Sells 7,845 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of UGI worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in UGI by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,936,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,893,000 after purchasing an additional 166,838 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of UGI by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of UGI by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of UGI by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. UGI had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $999,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

