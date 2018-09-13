Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 24,753 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,186,000 after purchasing an additional 333,968 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $117.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $84.81 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

