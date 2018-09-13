Lear Co. (LEA) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. Sells 79 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 79 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $12,538.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lear stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $154.56 and a 1 year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $2,756,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $271,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

