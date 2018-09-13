Leagold Mining (LMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.78

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 122782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Several brokerages have commented on LMC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “c$2.46” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Leagold Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Leagold Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

