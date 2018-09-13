LeaCoin (LEA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $215.00

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. LeaCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,248.00 and $215.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LeaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000563 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000779 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000154 BTC.

LeaCoin Profile

LEA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 389,639,646 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin

LeaCoin Coin Trading

LeaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

