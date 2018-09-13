Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (MFL)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $12.73 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund.

