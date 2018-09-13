Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

