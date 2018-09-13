Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of LAKE opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 6.98. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 301,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

