Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

“We are initiating coverage on Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $28. Krystal is developing off-the-shelf dermatological gene therapy treatments for severe monogenic diseases, with plans to expand into general skin defects and chronic skin conditions (2019 onwards). Based on encouraging preclinical data and a differentiated approach (with potential advantages) we believe Krystal is well positioned ahead of interim clinical data in 4Q18.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $38.00 price target on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

KRYS opened at $17.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.89. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

