Kornit Digital (KRNT) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $20.30. 1,132,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 285,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $758.19 million, a P/E ratio of 184.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 20.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

