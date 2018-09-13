Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn/Ferry International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Sidoti upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.40.

NYSE:KFY opened at $49.76 on Monday. Korn/Ferry International has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $123,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,221,430.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,208,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,338,000 after acquiring an additional 751,080 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 2.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,268,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 19.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,384,000 after acquiring an additional 172,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Korn/Ferry International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

