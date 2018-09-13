Korea Investment CORP Sells 199,600 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after acquiring an additional 874,969 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 183.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864,630 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $113,798,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Vipshop by 157.3% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,766,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3,978.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,017,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.77. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.