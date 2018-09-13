Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $20,503,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 106,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $13,272,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of HIG opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

