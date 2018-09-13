Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPS. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 1st quarter valued at $386,605,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,419,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,937 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2,811.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,746 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,777,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,208 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPS opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

