Koppers (KOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.55

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 3373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,442.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider M Leroy Ball acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,050. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $2,449,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 446,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 137,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
