Koppers (KOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.55

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 3373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, with a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,442.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider M Leroy Ball acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,050. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $2,449,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 446,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Koppers by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 137,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,456,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

