Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,035.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 599,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 546,801 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Shares of KSS opened at $81.40 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 253,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,459.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,431. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

