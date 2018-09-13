Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Acquires $933,234.72 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 343,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $933,234.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kingsway Financial Services stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. 273,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,184. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 63.90% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

