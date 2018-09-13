KeyCorp Comments on LTC Properties Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LTC Properties in a research report issued on Sunday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 77.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million.

LTC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE:LTC opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

