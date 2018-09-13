Kennametal Inc. (KMT) VP Sells $41,693.60 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
KMT stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,768,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,971,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 308,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
