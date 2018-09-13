Kennametal Inc. (KMT) VP Sells $41,693.60 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KMT stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,768,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,971,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 308,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

