Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades HSBC (HSBC) to Outperform

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 13.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

