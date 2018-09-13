KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

KBR has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get KBR alerts:

NYSE:KBR opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.