KBR, Inc. (KBR) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.
KBR has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
NYSE:KBR opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. KBR has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
