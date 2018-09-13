K&S (SDF) PT Set at €20.00 by Berenberg Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.80 ($23.02) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.82 ($25.37).

K&S stock opened at €17.86 ($20.77) on Tuesday. K&S has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1 year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

