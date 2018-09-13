Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

JE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

JE stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 377,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,477. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of C$3.66 and a 1-year high of C$7.45.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$876.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%.

In other Just Energy Group news, insider Ron Joyce purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.78 per share, with a total value of C$378,000.00. Also, Director Brett Perlman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$301.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,010,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,100 in the last 90 days.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

