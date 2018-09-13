JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.21. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

