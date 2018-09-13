Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, better known as JLL have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. Notably, the diversified product & services range of the company, is expected to enable it to register balanced revenue growth across its operating markets. In fact, vast knowledge of real estate markets and a spate of strategic investment activities, in a bid to capitalize on market consolidations, are anticipated to drive long-term profitability. Also, market share expansion will aid JLL to achieve a decent cash level. However, unfavorable currency movements and interest rate hikes may negatively impact the company’s performance. Further, stiff competition from international, regional and local players remains a concern. Additionally, the intensifying uncertainty in the global economic environment is expected to hinder the company’s growth.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,774.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

