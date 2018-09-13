Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,278 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,301,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

In other news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

