Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 305,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,588,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 272,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

