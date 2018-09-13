John T. Mcdonald Sells 46,203 Shares of Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 46,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $1,628,655.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,614,897 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,119.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UPLD opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 635,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 247,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,909 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 235,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

