John Bradley Sorenson Sells 10,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,622,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,121,554,000 after buying an additional 14,711,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,292,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,912,000 after buying an additional 8,510,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,517,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 4,013,765 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $116,062,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,366,000 after buying an additional 2,094,436 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

