Jiyo Reaches Market Cap of $39,624.00 (JIYO)

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Jiyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. During the last seven days, Jiyo has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jiyo has a total market cap of $39,624.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jiyo alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000553 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Jiyo Profile

JIYO is a coin. Jiyo’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io . Jiyo’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo

Buying and Selling Jiyo

Jiyo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jiyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jiyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.