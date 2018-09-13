JD Sports Fashion (JD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 519.20 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 519.20 ($6.76), with a volume of 3318566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 487.40 ($6.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on JD. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 570 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 525 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 487 ($6.34).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

