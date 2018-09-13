Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) is Partner Fund Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238,906 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.3% of Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Partner Fund Management L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100,950 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.71.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $273,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,115 shares in the company, valued at $48,529,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $123,893.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,056. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

