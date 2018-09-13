Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $24.07 Million Position in AMERCO (UHAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UHAL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total transaction of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas W. Hayes purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $380.05 per share, with a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $76,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $356.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $317.42 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

