James C. Moyer Sells 15,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $2,194,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,684,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.26 and a 52 week high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “$141.80” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 554,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

