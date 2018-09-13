Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Stake Decreased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205,134 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $83,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “$66.12” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $75.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.