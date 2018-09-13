J M Smucker Co (SJM) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $551,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth $430,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 46.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $110.20 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,766.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $1,254,598 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.