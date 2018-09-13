J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $99.33 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $630,453.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,817 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.