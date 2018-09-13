Ivy Focused Value NextShares (IVFVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ivy Focused Value NextShares (NASDAQ:IVFVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Ivy Focused Value NextShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IVFVC remained flat at $$100.02 during trading on Thursday. Ivy Focused Value NextShares has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.02.

