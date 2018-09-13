ITUS Corp (ITUS) CEO Amit Kumar Acquires 4,480 Shares

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) CEO Amit Kumar purchased 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $17,875.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,888 shares in the company, valued at $514,263.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,977. ITUS Corp has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITUS stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITUS Corp (NASDAQ:ITUS) by 845.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ITUS worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.

