Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.49. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 18958656 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITUB shares. Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 16.67%. analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 9.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,462,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,014,000 after buying an additional 303,180 shares in the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

