Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,662 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $401,995.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $1,610,753. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.