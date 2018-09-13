Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys New Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 78.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 738.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 687,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 605,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPF opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.03. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.71%. research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

In related news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,137.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $30,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

