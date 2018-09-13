Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 58.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the second quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

